Digital version of Veteran Card launched for quicker and easier access to support

Veterans can now apply for and download a digital version of the Veteran Card on their smartphone.

From registering with GPs to housing support and discounted entry to museums, the card will ensure veterans can access services quickly and easily online.

Part of the blueprint for modern digital government, as government makes public services simpler and more accessible so they work around people's lives as part of the Plan for Change.

Nearly 2 million veterans can now get and benefit from a digital version of the Veteran Card, which will make it easier and quicker to access key services and discounts via their smartphones.

From today, Friday 17 October, it will give veterans a seamless way to confirm their status in person and will include information already featured on their physical card - displaying their name, photo, latest service, and date of birth with the security features that protect their personal information.

By downloading the optional card on their smartphones, former Service Personnel can show their veteran status to access everything from housing and mental health support to reduced entry at museums and money off their shopping – all at the touch of a button. The move forms part of government plans to deliver national renewal by transforming public services so they work around people’s lives and not the other way round.

Once application is approved, downloading the card takes minutes – far quicker than waiting for a physical card to arrive by post. Just like a digital bank card or rail card, it puts convenient proof of service directly in veterans’ pockets, highlighting which service of the Armed Forces they last served in to unlock service-specific support and ending the need to carry a physical copy whilst maintaining the highest security standards.

Veterans can download it via the GOV.UK One Login app, which, like banking apps, uses passcodes, Face ID , or Touch ID , providing the security veterans deserve whilst creating new opportunities to access services more conveniently. Once set up, veterans simply open the app and show their digital card.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, said:

Our veterans have given everything by serving for their country and it is only right that we give them all the support they need. As we deliver national renewal we are modernising our public services so they work around people’s lives and keep pace with the digital world we live in. The digital Veterans Card will help remove barriers, reduce red-tape and make it easier for people to access the public services they need.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones said:

Our veterans have given so much in service to our country, and we must ensure they can easily access the support and recognition they are entitled to and deserve. This digital Veteran Card removes barriers and puts convenience back in their hands – whether they’re registering with a new GP , seeking housing support, or simply getting a discount at their local museum. With 1.8 million veterans across the UK now able to benefit from this innovation, we’re making good on our commitment to modernise services for our veteran community.

Veterans will be able to use the digital card to:

Register their service background with their GP to access the healthcare opportunities they deserve with security and respect. This can give them access to services in England such as Op RESTORE for physical health support and Op COURAGE for mental health and wellbeing.

Confirm their military background to access supported housing through Op FORTITUDE, the government’s secure referral system and support service for ex-Service Personnel who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Get support into high value careers with Op ASCEND - a free government-backed service linking them up with career advisors and veteran-friendly employers.

Access discounts and services offered by participating businesses with the security and convenience they deserve – in time for Remembrance Sunday.

The digital card is optional and will initially be available for in-person use, with functionality set to expand over the coming months to enable online use, further increasing convenience whilst maintaining security and creating new opportunities for veterans to access services.

Angela Kitching, Director of Campaigns, Policy and Research at the Royal British Legion, said:

We welcome the introduction of the digital HM Armed Forces Veteran Card as we do any initiative that helps to improve access to services and benefits for the Armed Forces community. The fact that the digital Veteran Card will enable veterans to access and use their card more quickly is a positive development.

The digital Veteran Card works alongside the existing physical HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, giving veterans greater flexibility and choice. It is the UK government’s first digital document to be stored in the GOV.UK One Login app, which provides the security and functionality for storing digital credentials as part of our national renewal agenda to create opportunity and make lives easier through better digital services. As we add more credentials over time - like the digital driving licence - and bring this capability to a bigger group of users, we will transition to talking about it as the GOV.UK Wallet.

Today’s launch builds on the government’s blueprint for modern digital government - making public services simpler, faster and more accessible through trusted technology that puts people first. Earlier this year, the UK government launched the GOV.UK App providing a single, secure place for citizens to access multiple government services laying the groundwork for innovations like the digital Veteran Card.

Notes to editors

Apply for the digital Veteran Card: HM Armed Forces Veteran Card.

Getting the digital Veteran Card is simple - in most cases, it can be added to your smartphone in minutes. Veterans prove their identity through their secure GOV.UK One Login, where their digital card is issued. Once set up, they simply open the GOV.UK One Login app and show their digital card.

The GOV.UK One Login app provides the security and functionality for the GOV.UK Wallet. The digital Veterans card will be the first digital credential available in the One Login app, followed by the digital driving licence

Currently, the card can be used in person only. It cannot be used online.

The digital Veteran Card cannot yet be used for domestic air travel or getting a Veteran Rail Card. Full end-to-end programmatic verification will be rolled out over the next year, unlocking a wider range of uses both in person and online.

Over time, acceptance will increase as organisations update systems and staff training.