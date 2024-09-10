DHSC Second Permanent Secretary appointed

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) has announced the appointment of Tom Riordan to the role of Second Permanent Secretary. The appointment has been made with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Tom brings his 14-year experience as Chief Executive of Leeds City Council to the role, where he oversaw reforms to integrate health and social care. This included prioritising preventative health measures and tackling health disparities to improve public health and protect the health system.

Having also focused on health improvement - a key driver of growth - at Leeds City Council, Tom’s recruitment signals the government’s focus on health reform and the integration of health, social care and prevention.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said:

I am delighted to be welcoming Tom to this role. He is a proven public service reformer with extensive experience in health and social care system transformation and preventative healthcare. His experience will be invaluable as we deliver the mission of this government to build an NHS and social care system fit for the future.

DHSC Permanent Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, said:

Tom has a fantastic record in health reform, public service and local government, and I am delighted he will be bringing his expertise and leadership to the department. I very much look forward to welcoming him at the end of the month and working together to deliver on the government’s health mission.

Tom Riordan said:

I’m really excited to be joining the team at the department and coming back to the Civil Service where I started my career. There are few bigger challenges than health and social care, and not many bigger opportunities to make a positive difference to people. I’ll miss my brilliant colleagues and partners in Leeds, and in the local government family, and it’ll be great to be working in the city now as a stakeholder. I can’t wait to get started.

The role of Second Permanent Secretary was held by Shona Dunn until June 2024.

Tom will begin the role on 23 September 2024. The appointment follows an open recruitment competition overseen by the Civil Service Commission.

Background information

Tom has been the Chief Executive of Leeds City Council since 2010 during which time he led the regeneration of Leeds city centre and modernised services to improve children’s services and pioneer the Home First adult social care programme.

Tom undertook a secondment to NHS Test and Trace in 2020. His earlier career included his role as Chief Executive of Yorkshire Forward between 2005 and 2010, and earlier roles in the Department for Environment.