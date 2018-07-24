Developing a council smart energy system: apply for funding

Perth and Kinross Council is to invest up to £150,000 in a series of studies to develop a smart energy network for its estate.

The system should manage and control:

the generation of renewable energy

the storage and use of renewable energy

trade of any excess energy, both within and outside of the council

It could involve generating energy at a school, and then using and storing that energy at another building, such as a care home.

The best ideas could receive further funding to develop and test them in a second phase.

Funding is under SBRI (the Small Business Research Initiative) and supported by the CAN DO Innovation Challenge Fund for business innovation across Scotland.

Solutions should reduce costs and emissions

The council is looking for ideas that would reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions. They should also explore how new income could be generated through energy storage assets.

Proposed solutions must:

develop local renewable capacity and storage

develop an energy management platform

offer communication with and control of all the network’s generation and storage

be able to trade across the network

investigate and develop potential income from sales of stored electricity

Competition information