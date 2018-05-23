News story
Develop future aircraft technologies: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for funding under a £3.9 billion investment in new technologies that will help to make the UK civil aerospace industry more competitive.
The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK are inviting organisations to come forward with innovative aerospace projects that could attract funding support.
The invitation is under the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme. This is a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment in projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.
Businesses and researchers can submit expressions of interest in carrying out innovative projects. The best ideas will be invited to apply for funding support.
Projects must support aerospace strategy
We are seeking projects that are align with the UK’s aerospace technology strategy.
Priority areas include:
- strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability and positioning it for future generations of civil aircraft
- the development of smart, connected and more electric aircraft
- ensuring the UK is a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings
- advancing a new generation of more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans
Competition information
- the competition opens for expressions of interest on 4 June 2018, and the deadline for submissions is 20 June 2018
- successful applicants will be invited to make a full funding application. The approval process typically takes 6 months
- organisations can work alone or in partnership with other businesses and researchers
- project costs and duration should be in proportion to the objectives
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply