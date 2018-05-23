Develop future aircraft technologies: apply for funding

The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK are inviting organisations to come forward with innovative aerospace projects that could attract funding support.

The invitation is under the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme. This is a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment in projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.

Businesses and researchers can submit expressions of interest in carrying out innovative projects. The best ideas will be invited to apply for funding support.

Projects must support aerospace strategy

We are seeking projects that are align with the UK’s aerospace technology strategy.

Priority areas include:

strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability and positioning it for future generations of civil aircraft

the development of smart, connected and more electric aircraft

ensuring the UK is a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings

advancing a new generation of more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans

Competition information