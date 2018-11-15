Derailment at Dunkeld

At around 22:15 hrs on 29 October 2018, a rail head treatment train derailed just south of Dunkeld and Birnam station on the Inverness to Perth Highland Main Line and then re-railed itself. No one was injured but, the derailment caused significant track damage.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.