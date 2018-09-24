Deputy Chair and Audit and Risk Board Member Appointed to Ofcom

Maggie Carver

Maggie Carver is Chairman of the Racecourse Association and of the British Board of Film Classification. She is also on the board of the British Horseracing Levy Board and Racing Authority. In addition, until its sale in December 2017, she owned and ran with her husband, a retail and online business specialising in the sale of goods for the elderly and disabled. Maggie’s working life began in investment banking followed by a number of roles in the media industry. She was involved in the setting up of ITV franchise, Meridian Broadcasting, and was Managing Director of Channel 4 Racing producer and outside broadcaster, ThreeonFour. Additionally, since 1991, she has gained extensive experience as a non-executive director on the boards of seventeen companies, public, private and not-for-profit. These include Chairing news and programme provider ITN and multiplex operator SDN as well as the boards of Channel 5 Television, RDF Media plc, Satellite Information Services, armed forces broadcaster, SSVC, and British Waterways.

Angela Dean

Dr Angela Dean was a financial analyst of European communications and technology companies for almost twenty years. As a Managing Director of the investment bank Morgan Stanley, she headed its global technology research team. She was also Director for Socially Responsible Investment at Morgan Stanley, and produced its first Environmental Policy Statement. She was a member of the Working Group of the United Nations Global Compact for corporate social responsibility issues in investment.

Angela is currently Chair of International House Trust, a leading independent language organisation, a member of Council of King’s College, London, and a trustee of York Museums Trust. She is a Senior Independent Panel Member for Public Appointments.

Previously she was a trustee of the Heritage Lottery Fund and a member of the Museums, Archives and Libraries Council. Dr Dean holds an MA and D.Phil in Modern History from the University of Oxford.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the [Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments)[https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/governance-code-for-public-appointments]. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Maggie and Angela have declared no such political activity.