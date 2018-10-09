Department for Work and Pensions Director of Communications appointment

Lisa brings with her extensive experience of delivering communications strategies across both the private and public sectors.

As Director of Communications for the UK’s biggest operational government department, she will oversee the communications around the government’s welfare reforms to help millions of people hear about how the government is supporting them into work and helping them to save for their retirement.

Peter Schofield, Permanent Secretary at DWP , said:

Lisa will be a great asset to the department and will play an important role in communicating the vital work we do to support people into work and to save for their retirement. We are thrilled that she will bring valuable expertise from a range of sectors to head up the Communications Directorate in the UK’s biggest direct delivery government department.

Esther McVey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:

I’m delighted Lisa Hunter is joining DWP as Director of Communications. She brings a wealth of experience from across the public and private sector.

Lisa Hunter said:

The work we do in the Department for Work and Pensions makes a real difference to millions of people and families, right across the country, and often during their most challenging times. The department is currently implementing the largest welfare reform programme in a generation to ensure we continue to provide the best services and support we can. We play an important role in creating a fairer society and it’s vital we communicate all we do effectively and accurately. I am exceptionally excited to be returning to DWP and am passionate about the work we do. I have a huge degree of respect for the department, and what it has achieved in recent years.

