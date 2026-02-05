Defence’s next top intelligence officer appointed

Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed that His Majesty the King has approved the appointment of Major General Matthew Jones OBE as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), on promotion to Lieutenant General.

He will take up the role in the summer of 2026, succeeding Adrian Bird.

The appointment follows the major reform of the intelligence function across Ministry of Defence last year, delivering on the Strategic Defence Review. In December, the Ministry of Defence established Military Intelligence Services (MIS) as part of reforms bringing every intelligence unit and organisation within Defence under one organisation for the first time – speeding up how information is gathered, analysed and shared across the Armed Forces, government and allies.

Major General Jones has led a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years’ service, completing a range of regimental duties and intelligence appointments. His operational service has included deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and the wider Middle East. He currently serves as Director Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, overseeing intelligence collection, capabilities, training, and counter-intelligence.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Major General Matt Jones is an impressive intelligence leader, and I look forward to working with him as the next Chief of Defence Intelligence. Major General Matt has the right skills and experience to lead our Military Intelligence Services as the organisation transforms to raise our warfighting readiness to help keep the nation safe in this era of rising threats. I am grateful to Adrian Bird for his deep expertise and service. Under his command, Defence Intelligence has led from the front in supporting the UK and our allies’ security. I wish Adrian all the best for the future.

The new Military Intelligence Services which the Chief of Defence Intelligence leads will make UK military intelligence more efficient, faster, and better able to anticipate future threats. Alongside MIS, last year MOD also launched the new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit (DCIU). Over the past year, hostile intelligence activity against the MOD has risen by more than 50%, revealing just how quickly the UK’s adversaries are intensifying their efforts.

Chief of Defence Intelligence Adrian Bird said:

It is excellent news that Major General Jones has been selected as the next CDI. An impressive leader and professional intelligence officer, he is the ideal person for the role. When I hand over the leadership of Defence Intelligence in the summer, I know that he will focus his considerable energy on completing the transformation of defence’s intelligence enterprise that we have embarked on following the Strategic Defence Review. With him in command, DI and the Military Intelligence Services will be in extremely good hands.

Major General Matthew Jones said:

It is a huge privilege to be selected as the next Chief of Defence Intelligence. Adrian Bird has been a terrific CDI and I look forward to building on his work and continuing the transformation of defence’s intelligence enterprise, leading the great people of Defence Intelligence, and accelerating the development of Military Intelligence Services. In the years ahead I will strive to ensure DI and MIS is at the forefront of enabling effective decision-making, protecting the force and nation, driving targeting, and delivering a range of effects, all in conjunction with our allies and partners. At this challenging time for national security, it is more important than ever that we deliver on these responsibilities as a vital part of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, the Integrated Force, and the whole of defence.

Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command General Sir Jim Hockenhull said:

I am delighted by the selection of Major General Matt Jones as the next Chief of Defence Intelligence. His exceptional experience across intelligence and operations, combined with his strategic insight, make him ideal for this vital role at this critical time.

MIS brings together intelligence organisations and personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, Civil Service, the Permanent Joint Headquarters, and a range of specialist teams including UK Space Command, allowing the UK to use data from land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. Its main responsibilities include intelligence collection, assessment, targeting and exploitation, and counter-intelligence, all with the aim of gaining operational and strategic advantage in competition and crisis, and improving our warfighting readiness.