Defence Secretary congratulates NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg

Published 12 December 2017
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson MP
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (left), shaking hands with the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg (right).
I congratulate Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of his term as NATO Secretary General, he is a great friend and ally of the UK. NATO is the cornerstone of our defence and the UK a leading member of the alliance, one of just a handful of nations to meet the commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence.

Next year, our current Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, will take over as Chairman of the Military Committee - the most senior military officer in the alliance. I look forward to continue working closely with the Secretary General to ensure that NATO is in the best possible shape to tackle the threats facing us all.

