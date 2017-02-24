Defence Secretary confirms £1.7bn investment in Scottish military bases

Sir Michael Fallon outlined how Scotland will be home to several additional key Defence capabilities by 2020 to the Board and recognised its unique contribution to UK national security.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

Scotland is on the frontline of defending the United Kingdom from growing threats at sea, in the air, and on land. Our commitment to the future of defence in Scotland is underlined by increasing investment in better infrastructure for the Armed Forces helping to keep us safe.

Scotland’s 14,000 military regular and reserve personnel and 3,930 MOD civilians are set to benefit from:

· £1.3 billion investment into upgrades to HM Naval Base Clyde’s waterfront, engineering support, accommodation and physical security ahead of the Dreadnought class of deterrent submarines arriving in Scotland from the early 2030s;

· £400 million investment at Lossiemouth as one of the RAF’s three fast jet bases - upgrading its runways, taxiways and accommodation for the nine new Poseidon P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft and an additional Typhoon squadron;

· Being home to a versatile Army Adaptive Force Brigade, which specialises in operations, works alongside partner nations abroad, and provides resilience support to Scottish civil authorities and communities. Further, Leuchars Station will be expanded to become the main ‘hub’ for Army activity in Scotland.

The £178 billion Defence equipment programme supports 11,000 Scottish industry jobs and accounts for over 10% of the country’s industrial base.

Scottish business is developing key military capabilities: the Queen Elizabeth Carriers being built in Rosyth; Offshore Patrol Vessels and Type 26 Global Combat Ships being built in Govan and Scotstoun; a new Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar for RAF Typhoons being built in Edinburgh.