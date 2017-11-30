Defence Science and Technology Laboratory appoints new Chief Executive

Gary has spent his career in the development and supply of mission-critical wireless communications solutions to public safety, industrial and transportation sectors.

He has previously held senior global positions at Sepura and at Motorola Solutions, where he had commercial responsibility for sales, services, operations and product management.

As Dstl ’s Chief Executive, Gary will lead an organisation of over 3,800 scientists and engineers providing specialist, and in many cases world-leading expertise, across a wide-range of disciplines.

Ahead of his arrival, Gary said:

I am excited to begin a new challenge at Dstl , in an organisation that provides such essential skills, knowledge and capabilities in support of the defence, security and prosperity of the UK.

Sir David Pepper, Chairman of Dstl said:

I am delighted to welcome Gary to Dstl . He brings a wealth of experience in research and development and in organisational transformation that will be invaluable as Dstl moves into the next phase of its development. I am looking forward to working with him as he takes on his leadership role.

Gary will formally take up post on 1 January 2018. He replaces David Marsh, who has been Acting Chief Executive since the previous Chief Executive Jonathan Lyle left the organisation in September this year.