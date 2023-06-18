DEFENCE CHIEFS CELEBRATE UK-FRANCE MILITARY RELATIONSHIP DURING CEREMONIAL VISITS

The UK and France’s most senior military officers have gathered in London to celebrate the importance of our military relationship, while attending ceremonial events including the Trooping of the Colour for the King’s birthday.

UK Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, hosted his French counterpart, Chef d’État-Major des Armées (CEMA) General Thierry Burkhard, during visits to watch the Trooping of the Colour in London, and Navy Ceremonial Divisions at HMS Collingwood.

The UK and France share an incredibly close defence relationship enshrined in the Lancaster House Treaty, cooperating on shared NATO commitments in eastern Europe, ongoing military support for Ukraine, and previously conducting joint operations in Africa, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific. In a joint statement at the UK-France summit in March, a broad range of priorities were agreed, to promote security and stability in Europe, as well as to deepen economic ties – in line with the UK Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

CDS and CEMA signed a joint letter of intent in Admiralty House before the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, providing direction to drive forward the outcomes of the UK-France summit. They encouraged rapid progress on key priorities agreed at the summit, specifically on deepening the integration of UK and French forces throughout the next decade, continuing to adapt the UK-France Combined Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF), and working closely together in the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting was followed by an audience with the Prime Minister in Downing Street before attending the Trooping of the Colour and a lunch in Lancaster House, which included the chiefs’ extended network.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said:

“The first Trooping the Colour of the new King’s Reign is a historic moment, and I am privileged to host not only my French counterpart, General Thierry Burkhard, but also all of his supporting military chiefs and our exchange officers. Having all of our most seniors officers united today, is highly symbolic and demonstrates the strength and depth of the UK-France Military relationship, which is critical to the security of Europe and the World.

“Britain and France share a global outlook that reflects our responsibilities as permanent members of the UN Security Council and G7 economies, but also our democratic and humanitarian values. At the recent Paris Summit, Prime Minister Sunak and President Marcon reaffirmed our commitment to even closer defence cooperation.

This will build on our joint presence in NATO’s Eastern flank, our shared commitment to Ukraine and many years of joint operations in Africa and the Middle East. In the years ahead, we will coordinate our activity in the Indo-Pacific and explore new technological projects that will ensure Britain and France remain Europe’s strongest and most capable defence partners.”

During the visit, CDS was supported by his Vice Chief of Defence Staff, The First Sea Lord, The Chief of the Air Staff, a representative of the Chief of General Staff, and the UK’s Military representative to NATO.

They were joined by over 100 members of the extensive military exchange and liaison network shared by both nations, with soldiers, airmen, sailors and civil servants represented.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. 2023 will mark His Majesty King Charles III’s first Trooping of the Colour as Sovereign, with more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians ready to demonstrate military precision, horsemanship and fanfare, as part of the ceremony.

Chef d’État-Major des Armées, General Thierry Burkhard, said:

“It is a great honour to be part of such an historic event and I am very grateful to my counterpart for his invitation. This ceremony allows the French chiefs of staff delegation to witness the devotion of British soldiers to the King and their country. It is very impressive and it is always inspiring for a nation to see that some of its members are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the common good.

“Admiral Radakin also took the opportunity to bring together all the French and British liaison and exchange officers serving on both sides of the Channel. This highly symbolic moment undoubtedly contributes to the consolidation of our bilateral relationship. This is more important than ever as we seek to deepen our interoperability at a time when warfare is presenting new faces.

“Among the French Armed Forces, the value of the British Armed Forces no longer needs to be proven. Indeed, we are all still inspired by the commitment of our veterans during the Second World War. Moreover, our soldiers, sailors and airmen have since been fighting and training together on a daily basis for many years. In Estonia, for example, a French company is integrated into a British battalion. Living together for several months, training together in harsh conditions creates bonds that make all the difference in combat. At the same time, our staffs are also working hard to share their assessments of the situation, the potential for using new technologies in our courses of action, and the development of procedures to facilitate our joint operational effectiveness.”

In addition to Trooping of the Colours, on Friday, the two chiefs attended ceremonial divisions at HMS Collingwood, where CEMA was the guest of honour and gave a speech. This is the largest Royal Navy ceremonial parade outside of State-level events, with around 900 personnel on parade.

The chiefs took the salute from officers and ratings on parade and presented awards and prizes to a number of individuals reflecting both academic achievement and exemplary service.

The visit by CEMA was the latest in a series of activities between the UK and France this year – following the joint summit attended by the Prime Minister, Defence Secretary and other Ministers in Paris in March – as well as the Defence Secretary’s visit to Normandy this month, in which he gave a speech reflecting on European security and urging continued support for Ukraine. Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, will visit Paris on Monday to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu.