Defence Business Services to display Battle of Passchendaele records at this year’s Who Do You Think You Are? Live event

In the build up to the Battle of Passchendaele commemorations, MOD ’s Defence Business Services ( DBS ) will, for the first time, be displaying a complete set of World War 1 service records relating to a Passchendaele veteran. The display forms the centrepiece of the MOD DBS Records exhibition at this year’s Who Do You Think You Are? Live event at the NEC Birmingham from 6 to 8 April 2017.

World War 1 service records, Crown Copyright

World War 1 service records, Crown Copyright

The MOD archives, managed by DBS , holds the records for service personnel discharged after 1921 and around 500,000 of these individuals will have seen service in World War 1. As part of the centenary anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, DBS will be looking into one soldier’s story, Company Sergeant Major John Brandie.

World War 1 service records, Crown Copyright

The son of a farm worker, John Brandie was born in Aberdeen on 1 July 1890. He enlisted into the 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders in 1908, having previously worked as a Town Carter. Having survived the Battle of Passchendaele and the First World War, he became a Postal Worker and subsequently a Commercial Clerk. John Brandie died in Aberdeen on 22 Dec 1954.

World War 1 service records, Crown Copyright

John Brandie’s service record will be on display on the MOD DBS stand at the Who Do You Think You Are? Live event with experts on hand from DBS to interpret the information they contain. This faciniating documentation will provide a real insight into what life was like during that time.

World War 1 service records, Crown Copyright

The Who Do You Think You Are? Live event takes place between the 6 and 8 April at the NEC, Birmingham. For more see www.whodoyouthinkyouarelive.com.