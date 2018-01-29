December 2017 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 76,300 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in December 2017.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat/maisonette or other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 Detached 17,395 24,767 22,849 Semi-detached 19,216 27,093 25,558 Terraced 19,809 27,890 26,394 Flat/maisonette 14,523 19,635 19,048 Other 5,384 7,027 7,159 Total 76,327 106,412 101,008

Of the 76,327 sales received for registration in December 2017:

56,161 were freehold, a 13.5% decrease on December 2016

9,854 were newly built, a 22.4% increase on December 2016

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 76,327 sales received for registration, 18,974 took place in December 2017 of which:

335 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

180 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

3 were of residential properties in Birmingham for £1 million and over

3 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

none were of sales of residential properties in Cardiff for £1 million and over

The most expensive residential sale taking place in December 2017 was of a terraced property in the City of Westminster for £10,075, 000. The cheapest residential sale in December 2017 was of a terraced property in Llanelli for £15,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in December 2017 was in Walthamstow for £33,809,500. The cheapest commercial sales in December 2017 were in Tunbridge Wells, Chigwell and Welwyn Hatfield, for £100.

