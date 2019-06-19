Dean of Westminster: 19 June 2019

The Queen has approved that the Very Reverend Dr David Michael Hoyle MA PhD, Dean of Bristol, be appointed Dean of the Collegiate Church of St Peter in Westminster on the resignation of the Very Reverend Dr John Hall BA HonDD HonDTh HonDLitt FSA FRSA FCT.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle (aged 61) studied history and then theology at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, where he was successively the Bridges and the Lightfoot Scholar. He trained for the ministry at Ripon College, Cuddesdon, and served his title as Curate of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Cambridge, from 1986 to 1988. He was then appointed Chaplain (later Dean of Chapel) and Fellow of Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he also served as Director of Studies in Theology. In 1995 he moved to become Vicar of Christ Church Southgate in London, before transferring to Gloucester in 2002 as Director of Ministry and Canon Residentiary of Gloucester Cathedral. He has been Dean of Bristol since 2010 and chairs the College of Deans in the Church of England.

Dr Hoyle has a particular interest in theological education. His academic background is in Reformation History, but his most recent books are about ministry and doctrine. His recreational interests include poetry, choral music, the theatre and walking. His wife is a primary school head-teacher.