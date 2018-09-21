DBS email addresses are changing

Updates are being made to GOV.UK to reflect changes to the Disclosure and Barring Service’s (DBS) email addresses. The website updates have already started and will continue until the end of October.

Alongside the Home Office, DBS have dropped ‘GSi’ from their email addresses.

This means that when contacting us, ‘@dbs.gsi.gov.uk’ will change to ‘@dbs.gov.uk’. The email addresses have already changed so people can update their contact lists now, however emails to our old addresses will be automatically delivered to our new, until March 2019.

Barry Topham the DBS’ Chief Information Officer said:

Although we will have an email divert in place until next March, we are encouraging people to update their contact lists now with our new addresses.

Technology has advanced a lot since ‘GSi’ was launched in 1996. Today there are far better ways of achieving the security levels that the government needs.