David Rutley tours UK food and drink industry

Food Minister David Rutley met with food and drink businesses in Yorkshire and Edinburgh this week to see first-hand the extensive innovation within the sector.

In Yorkshire, the Minister toured the Nestlé York factory to hear about the company’s innovative sugar reduction technique, before visiting Morrisons Bradford site to see an integrated supply chain in action and its commitment to source local produce where possible.

During his day in Edinburgh, Minister Rutley heard more about the Scottish food and drink industry, meeting with the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland and members of the Scotch Whisky Association.

He also toured the site at independent bottling company Broxburn Bottlers, where he learnt about the processes involved in the bottling aspect of the supply chain.

Food Minister David Rutley said:

The UK’s food and drink industry is renowned for its high levels of quality, innovation and productivity – and it was exciting to see this in action during my visit to manufacturers and retailers in Yorkshire and Scotland. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with businesses from across the sector – and the whole of the UK – to champion our iconic food and drink products both at home and on the global stage.

This week’s trip follows a recent visit to Tate & Lyle’s original refinery in London’s East End.