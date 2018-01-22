Damian Hinds Launches Global Celebration of Education

New Education Secretary Damian Hinds welcomed counterparts from across the world to the Education World Forum to share ideas and expertise, as he gave his first speech as Education Secretary today (22 January 2018).

Speaking at the Education World Forum, he highlighted the importance of international co-operation and openness to more than 80 Education Ministers from around the world. He focused on what they can learn from each other when tackling common issues and challenges, as well the knowledge they can gain from each other’s successes, to help ensure every young person can access a world-class education.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

Standards are rising in our schools thanks to our reforms and the hard work of teachers. There are 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, 9 out of 10 schools were given this rating at their last inspection and our recent rise up the international rankings for reading and literacy puts England’s achievements on a global scale. We are already learning from international best practice, with programmes like the Teaching for Mastery and the Mandarin Excellence Programme. Now we want to go even further and ensure all our young people are able to excel in the new global economy. As well as learning from other countries, education is also one of our country’s biggest export earners. By continuing to forge strong relationships globally we can create even more opportunities for the next generation and help build a Britain that is fit for the future.

The Education Secretary’s speech comes days after he confirmed further plans to drive up education standards across England and increase opportunity in the areas that need it most. The announcement last week included support for underperforming schools alongside a package of measures to offer young people more opportunities to make the best of their lives in social mobility ‘cold spots’.

Minister for School Standards Nick Gibb and Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Anne Milton will also speak at the Education World Forum later this week, focusing on government reforms and an increased emphasis on training and vocational skills.

Attended by more than 500 people, the Education World Forum will run until Wednesday 24 January. It is supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for Education, the Department for International Trade, the Department for International Development, the British Council and the EWF industry partners.

The event comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which will be hosted by the UK in April and will bring experts from around the world together again.