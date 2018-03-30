Dame Mary Archer reappointed as Chair of Science Museum Group

Dame Mary Archer

Dame Mary Archer DBE started her career as a physical chemist and taught Chemistry at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities. Dame Mary was Chair of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 2002–2012, and a founder director of Cambridge University Health Partners, 2009–2012. In 2012, she was appointed DBE for services to the NHS.

Dame Mary is President of the National Energy Foundation, the UK Solar Energy Society, Cambridge Global Health Partnerships and the Guild of Church Musicians. She is chair of Cambridge Early Music, a trustee of the Britten Sinfonia, and a non-executive director of Hydrodec Group plc.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Dame Mary Archer has declared no such political activity.