CV24 report published

Our investigation report on the grounding of the UK registered yacht CV24 on 31 October 2017 during a round the world race, is now published.

CV24 was abandoned with all the crew rescued safely.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations made:

MAIB investigation report 12-2018: CV24 PDF , 5.43MB, 65 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email maib@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.