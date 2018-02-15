Customer satisfaction survey

We are surveying:

directors

creditors

bankrupts

DRO debtors

redundancy claimants

witnesses

approved intermediaries

insolvency practitioners.

The survey consists of a ten to 15 minute telephone interview. Respondents will be asked about their experience and perceptions of our services. Interviews will be conducted in accordance with the Market Research Society Code of Conduct, ensuring responses are kept anonymous. Personal or sensitive case issues will not be discussed.

The research helps us to measure performance against our published Customer Satisfaction target. It also helps us understand how we are doing and where we can improve. You can find out more about the results of the last survey by reading the 2016 to 2017 Customer Satisfaction Report.