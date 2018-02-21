News story
Crime/civil news: CWA bulkload spreadsheet updated
Use version 1.22 of the bulkload spreadsheet when submitting claims via Contract Work and Administration (CWA).
You need to use version 1.22 of the bulkload spreadsheet to submit claims in Contract Work and Administration (CWA). This is now available for you to download.
The updated version has been amended in line with the Prison Law Changes that were introduced on 21st February 2018. It replaces version 1.21 which should no longer be used for submissions.
You can find out more by downloading the lastest guidance.
