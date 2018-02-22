Crime news: use 0300 200 2020 for criminal application enquiries

You should only be dialling 0300 200 2020 for calls about criminal applications as the old 0121 232 5500 number has been closed.

We gave notice that the old criminal application enquiry line was closing in September 2017.

A temporary redirect was put in place to help callers to 0121 232 5500 but this has now ended.

If you have the old number saved you should update it to 0300 200 2020 now.

Options when you call

You will need to choose from civil, crime or technical when calling 0300 200 2020.

Crime billing

You should continue to use 0115 852 6000 for crime billing enquiries.

Further information

0300 200 2020 – criminal applications

0115 852 6000 – crime billing