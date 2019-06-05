Crime news: Submission of Defendant’s Costs Order claims

All DCO claims for dismissed defendants in the magistrates’ court over £2000 and all DCO claims for dismissed defendants in the crown court must be made on digital claim form DCO2 from 1 June 2019. The digital form has been used successfully since 6 April 2018 and it will be mandatory for all claims to be made this way from 1st June 2019.

Benefits

The DCO2 form:

streamlines the billing process

allows assessments to be completed with greater accuracy and efficiency

What you need to send

The electronic bundle must be sent for assessment in a single email containing three separate file attachments as follows:

Attachment 1 – DCO2 digital claim form

Attachment 2 – Copy of the DCO order

Attachment 3 – Copies of the following documents:

a. any correspondence with the defendant

b. attendance notes

c. invoices/receipts

d. expert reports

e. case summary/details of proceedings

f. advocate’s work log and fee note

Where to find the form

The DCO2 forms and accompanying guidance are listed under ‘How to claim back costs’ on this GOV.UK page:

Claims paid out of central funds

Submitting the form

You should send your claim form and electronic bundle to this email address: dco@justice.gov.uk