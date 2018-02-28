News story

Crime news: revised Crown Court fee guidance

Changes to guidance to reflect new Pages of Prosecution Evidence (PPE) threshold under Litigators’ Graduated Fee Scheme (LGFS).

Legal Aid Agency
We have revised Crown Court fee guidance because the PPE threshold is now 6,000 pages instead of the previous 10,000.

Litigators will claim a graduated fee for their case plus special preparation for any pages which go beyond the threshold.

A new fee calculator is now available in addition to the revised guidance.

