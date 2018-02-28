News story
Crime news: revised Crown Court fee guidance
Changes to guidance to reflect new Pages of Prosecution Evidence (PPE) threshold under Litigators’ Graduated Fee Scheme (LGFS).
We have revised Crown Court fee guidance because the PPE threshold is now 6,000 pages instead of the previous 10,000.
Litigators will claim a graduated fee for their case plus special preparation for any pages which go beyond the threshold.
A new fee calculator is now available in addition to the revised guidance.
Graduated fee calculators – to download calculators
Crown Court fee guidance – to view supporting guidance
