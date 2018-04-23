Crime news: revised AGFS fee calculator and paper forms

We’ve published a new fee calculator and paper forms for AGFS work in the Crown Court.

Revised fee guidance and documents showing offence bandings have already been made available.

These reflect the new way of calculating criminal advocate payments for Crown Court legal aid work.

Paper forms should only be used when the Crown Court online billing system is not available.

Further information

Graduated fee calculators

AF1: claim for advocate graduated fees – paper form

Legal aid: crime claim forms

Crown Court Fee Guidance – to view supporting guidance and frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Offence bandings in AGFS – to find the correct offence banding for a claim

servicedevelopment@justice.gov.uk – to submit questions about the revised AGFS