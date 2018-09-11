Crime news: helpline change for billing enquiries

Helpline enquiries about crime billing should be made to 0300 200 2020 from 17 September 2018.

Calls made to the current contact number 0115 852 6000 will be diverted to 0300 200 2020 until 15 October 2018. After then, the current number will be discontinued.

This change applies to billing enquiries about:

litigator fees

advocate fees

magistrates’ court billing – including prior authorities

