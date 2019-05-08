News story

Crime news: further drive to boost accurate electronic Crown Court claims

Additional Pages of Prosecution Evidence and Special Preparation workshops have been added.

Published 8 May 2019
We are pleased to announce that further workshops have been planned to take place in Birmingham, Leeds, London and Newcastle.

Where will they be held?

  • LAA office Birmingham, 16 and 17 May, 11am to 1.45pm, 1st floor Cannon House, 18 The Priory Queensway, B4 6BS
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne Combined Court Centre, 29 May 2019, 5pm to 7.30pm, The Law Courts, Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3LA
  • LAA office Leeds, 11 and 12 June 2019, 11am to 1.45pm, Ground Floor, 5 Welling Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP
  • Canary Wharf, 1, 9 and 10 July 2019, 11am to 1.45pm, Auditorium 3.30, North Zone, 3rd Floor, 10 South Colonnade, E14 4QQ

What are the workshops for?

A number of claims are being submitted without the correct information. This is leading to unnecessary rejections and fee reductions.

The workshops will cover:

  • supporting information for electronic evidence
  • assessment process
  • LAA reports
  • special preparation

How do I apply?

If you are interested in attending email jennifer.johnson@justice.gov.uk

Places are limited so you will need to apply early.

Further information

Criminal legal aid processing: applications and digital systems – for information on digital systems for criminal legal aid

