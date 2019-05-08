News story
Crime news: further drive to boost accurate electronic Crown Court claims
Additional Pages of Prosecution Evidence and Special Preparation workshops have been added.
We are pleased to announce that further workshops have been planned to take place in Birmingham, Leeds, London and Newcastle.
Where will they be held?
- LAA office Birmingham, 16 and 17 May, 11am to 1.45pm, 1st floor Cannon House, 18 The Priory Queensway, B4 6BS
- Newcastle Upon Tyne Combined Court Centre, 29 May 2019, 5pm to 7.30pm, The Law Courts, Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3LA
- LAA office Leeds, 11 and 12 June 2019, 11am to 1.45pm, Ground Floor, 5 Welling Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP
- Canary Wharf, 1, 9 and 10 July 2019, 11am to 1.45pm, Auditorium 3.30, North Zone, 3rd Floor, 10 South Colonnade, E14 4QQ
What are the workshops for?
A number of claims are being submitted without the correct information. This is leading to unnecessary rejections and fee reductions.
The workshops will cover:
- supporting information for electronic evidence
- assessment process
- LAA reports
- special preparation
How do I apply?
If you are interested in attending email jennifer.johnson@justice.gov.uk
Places are limited so you will need to apply early.
Further information
Criminal legal aid processing: applications and digital systems – for information on digital systems for criminal legal aid
