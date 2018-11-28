Crime news: duty solicitors need to carry IDs at police stations

Proof of identity needs to be carried and produced on request when duty solicitors attend a police station.

Agree acceptable ID locally

Duty solicitors are free to liaise with local police custody staff to agree appropriate identification arrangements.

Identification cards issued by representative bodies may be acceptable in some police stations.

Alternatively, you may agree suitable photo identification plus evidence of the organisation you are representing. For example, a business card or letter from your office.

But the LAA does not set out any prescriptive arrangements over the specific means of identification to be used.