Crime news: digital claims only for Proceeds of Crime Act work

Starting on 26 March 2018 Proceeds of Crime Act claims will only be accepted on the correct electronic form:

advocate’s PA1 claim form where pages exceed 50 submitted to poca@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk

litigator’s PL1 Fastrak claim form for costs under £2,000 submitted to pocafastrak@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk

litigator’s PL2 claim form for costs over £2,000 submitted to poca@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk

85% of bills digital

We are already processing 85% of your bills on electronic versions of Proceeds of Crime Act claim forms. This follows the launch of PA1, PL1 and PL2 in the summer of 2017.

If you are not already using electronic versions you can familiarise yourself with the process before 26 March 2018 by looking at the guidance on GOV.UK.

Downloading forms

Copies of the form should be downloaded from the GOV.UK website. Claim forms should always be downloaded from the website rather than saved to your own computer to ensure you are using the most up to date version of the claim form.

Further information

Claims paid out of the legal aid fund – guidance and links to forms