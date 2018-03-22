Crime news: CRM14 eForms and CRM4 grant letters

Enhancements to application and billing processes originally due to be introduced on 20 March 2018 have been delayed to make improvements to our service.

This will allow us to make sure that the changes to applications and billing for criminal legal aid work are rolled out as smoothly as possible.

As recently announced in our GOV.UK article on 15 March 2018 these improvements will affect:

CRM14 eForm applications

CRM4 grant letters

We remain committed to making these changes which will help to reduce the number of rejected applications. They will also save time and money for both providers and the Legal Aid Agency.

Keep an eye on GOV.UK for an announcement shortly about the new release date.