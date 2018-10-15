News story

Crime news: changes to submission of court appointee claims

Digital claim form CA1 must be used for all court appointee claims from 1 January 2019.

All court appointee claims will have to be made on digital claim form CA1 from 1 January 2019.

The digital form has been used successfully since 4 June 2018 and it will be mandatory for all claims to be made this way from 1 January.

Benefits

The CA1 form:

• streamlines the billing process

• allows assessments to be completed with greater accuracy and efficiency

What you need to send

The electronic bundle must be sent for assessment in a single email containing three separate file attachments as follows:

Attachment 1 – CA1 digital claim form

Attachment 2 – copies of the s36 and s38 orders

Attachment 3 – copies of the following documents:

  1. copies of any correspondence with the defendant

  2. attendance notes

  3. invoices/receipts

  4. expert reports

  5. case summary/details of proceedings

  6. advocate’s work log and fee note

Where to find the form

The CA1 forms and accompanying guidance are listed under ‘How to claim back costs’ on this GOV.UK page:

Claims paid out of central funds

Submitting the form

You should send your claim form and electronic bundle to this email address:

courtappointee@justice.gov.uk

