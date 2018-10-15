News story
Crime news: changes to submission of court appointee claims
Digital claim form CA1 must be used for all court appointee claims from 1 January 2019.
All court appointee claims will have to be made on digital claim form CA1 from 1 January 2019.
The digital form has been used successfully since 4 June 2018 and it will be mandatory for all claims to be made this way from 1 January.
Benefits
The CA1 form:
• streamlines the billing process
• allows assessments to be completed with greater accuracy and efficiency
What you need to send
The electronic bundle must be sent for assessment in a single email containing three separate file attachments as follows:
Attachment 1 – CA1 digital claim form
Attachment 2 – copies of the s36 and s38 orders
Attachment 3 – copies of the following documents:
-
copies of any correspondence with the defendant
-
attendance notes
-
invoices/receipts
-
expert reports
-
case summary/details of proceedings
-
advocate’s work log and fee note
Where to find the form
The CA1 forms and accompanying guidance are listed under ‘How to claim back costs’ on this GOV.UK page:
Claims paid out of central funds
Submitting the form
You should send your claim form and electronic bundle to this email address: