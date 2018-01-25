News story
Crime news: amended 2017 standard crime contract for prison law
Updated documents are available for download following changes to the scope of prison law which take effect from 21 February 2018.
We are making available for download updated 2017 Standard Crime Contract documents as a result of recent changes to the scope of prison law.
The documents have been updated following consultations with representative bodies.
The amended regulations will come into effect on 21 February 2018. Guidance and forms are also being updated.
Further information
Standard Crime Contract 2017 – to download amended contract
