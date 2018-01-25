News story

Crime news: amended 2017 standard crime contract for prison law

Updated documents are available for download following changes to the scope of prison law which take effect from 21 February 2018.

Legal Aid Agency
We are making available for download updated 2017 Standard Crime Contract documents as a result of recent changes to the scope of prison law.

The documents have been updated following consultations with representative bodies.

The amended regulations will come into effect on 21 February 2018. Guidance and forms are also being updated.

Further information

Standard Crime Contract 2017 – to download amended contract

Criminal Legal Aid (Amendment) Regulations 2017

