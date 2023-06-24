Country pays tribute to military personnel for Armed Forces Day

Events are being held across the United Kingdom to celebrate Armed Forces Day today, highlighting the work that the UK Armed Forces do in keeping the people of the United Kingdom safe.

In Falmouth, the location of this year’s National Event members of the Armed Forces will take part in a tri-service parade which is set to feature more than 1,000 military personnel, veterans and cadets.

Watched by The Duke of Gloucester, service personnel will present His Royal Highness with the Royal Salute, before a flypast by the RAF Red Arrows, A400M, Merlin and Avenger aircraft bring the formal proceedings to a close.

Now in its 15th year, Armed Forces Day is the culmination of a week of events which celebrate the entire Armed Forces community and all that they stand for, thanking them for defending our way of life, protecting British citizens around the world, and strengthening our relationships with our allies and partners. It also recognises the service and sacrifice the families of serving personnel make.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

From Estonia to the Indo-Pacific, as well as here at home, our Armed Forces personnel protect and defend our freedom every day of every year.

Much of that service we do not see and often take for granted, but this year we have been privileged to watch thousands of our military on parade for the Coronation, in what was a showcase of our forces’ phenomenal precision and professionalism.

So I know I speak for the entire country on this Armed Forces Day, when I say thank you to every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who form part of our brilliant Armed Forces.

From Stirling to Southampton, more than 108 events are being held by communities across the country with parades salutes, fayres and flypasts. Armed Forces Day is an annual opportunity to thank the entire Armed Forces community: service personnel, veterans, cadets and their families, friends and supporters.

Earlier this week, military personnel attended a service at New Palace Yard, led by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to mark the start of Armed Forces Week and at Piccadilly Circus, the iconic screens were lit up with an Armed Forces Day film demonstrating the power of community between our military personnel.

Armed Forces Day films have also been broadcast at various train stations around the country throughout this week, paying tribute to the military community. Locations include Edinburgh, Leeds and Cardiff amongst many others. Armed Forces Day will also be marked today by those deployed on Operation Interflex, the UK based training programme providing essential battlefield skills to Ukrainian recruits.

On Friday, the Prime Minister visited British Army personnel involved in Trooping the Colour at Wellington Barracks to thank them for their dedication and service, and last weekend, Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, attended Armed Forces Day events in Larne, Northern Ireland.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Armed Forces Day recognises the commitment and resilience demonstrated by our entire Armed Forces community every day of the year.

I hope the entire nation will join me today in paying tribute to this community and recognise all those who make so many sacrifices to uphold the freedoms and rights of the British people.

Hosted by Cornwall Council in Falmouth, this year’s National Event is set to welcome around 100,000 visitors from all corners of the United Kingdom.

Cornwall is also home to around 39,000 veterans and 1 in 5 people in Cornwall have a personal or family connection to the Armed Forces, making it an ideal backdrop for this year’s Armed Forces Day National Event.

Falmouth was chosen to host this year’s Armed Forces Day National Event following a competitive bidding process. As lead partner for this year, Cornwall Council highlighted its strong engagement with a multitude of stakeholders and had previous experience of delivering large-scale events, such as the G7 in June 2021.

Leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Linda Taylor said:

The Armed Forces are at the heart of every Cornish community, and these celebrations have been based on respect, admiration and real gratitude.

Cornwall has always been of strategic importance – as guardian of the world’s busiest shipping lane, as an innovator of military invention, and as a proud home to service personnel and their families. May it always be looked on by them as safe harbour, a brave ally, and the source of an enduring and welcoming homecoming.

The UK Armed Forces protect the UK and promote our interests around the world 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. On Armed Forces Day 2023, more than 14,000 sailors, marines, soldiers and aviators will be based overseas and deployed around the world, serving on 33 operations in 28 countries.

Since last year’s Armed Forces Day, UK military personnel have been at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine, supported the evacuation of British Citizens from Sudan and led the nation in high-profile ceremonial roles at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation.