New deals on food and drink, carbon markets, and youth experience to cut costs for businesses, ease pressure on supermarket prices, protect British industry, and give 18 to 31-year-olds the chance to live, work, study, and travel in Europe for up to three years

Closer cooperation on migration, with a new Structured Dialogue and joint action under the Channel Action Plan to break up people-smuggling gangs and stop dangerous Channel crossings

New shared ambition on peace, security and defence to crack down on Russia’s shadow fleet, defend against cyber-attacks and hostile states, and protect our democracies

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has today agreed a landmark package with the European Union at the UK-EU Summit in Brussels. The package represents a win-win deal for Britain and Europe that cuts costs, eases pressure on supermarket prices and creates new opportunities for young Brits to live, work and travel in the EU.

The collaborative and pragmatic approach taken into negotiations alongside European partners will deliver benefits across every part of the UK, as well as across the European continent, in an outcome that addresses the shortcomings of a threadbare Brexit deal.

Together, the deals agreed today could add up to 0.5% to UK GDP by 2040 – equivalent to around £17 billion a year for the UK economy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Ten years on from Brexit, today we open a new chapter. Repairing a broken status quo with a Britain that is closer to Europe. This deal is a win-win – and it cuts costs for business, helps with the cost of the weekly shop, and creates opportunities for young people. The world has changed dramatically since 2016. We’re dealing with war on our continent and a more hostile global economy. But because of this deal, the UK is stronger, and so is Europe. This is Britain believing itself again.

Cutting costs and easing pressure on prices in the shops

Expensive checks on food, farming and plant products moving between Britain and the EU will end, and most of the costly paperwork that has held back British producers will go with them.

Under the deal, Export Health Certificates – which can cost up to £200 each – will be scrapped. Fresh produce will reach supermarket shelves faster, with less waste and lower costs.

British favourites that were blocked from European markets under the Brexit deal will be sold in Europe again. That includes fresh sausages and burgers, Welsh mussels, and Scottish seed potatoes. Working alongside the Windsor Framework, the deal will also remove the vast majority of paperwork and checks on food and plants moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, reducing friction within the UK internal market and strengthening our Union.

This food and drink deal will ease the pressure on supermarket prices, and could add up to £5.1 billion a year to the UK economy by 2040.

Protecting British industry and backing jobs in our industrial heartlands

Linking the UK and EU’s emissions trading schemes creates the world’s largest linked carbon market. It will exempt £6.5 billion of British exports, including steel and aluminium, from the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), removing a major post-Brexit barrier to trade.

Linking our emissions markets is expected to add up to £3.8 billion a year to the UK economy by 2040.

Restoring opportunities for young people

Restoring opportunities lost to a generation of young people, a new Youth Experience Scheme will allow those aged 18 to 31 to live, work, study, and travel in Europe for up to three years. There will be no need for a job offer, and no language or salary requirements.

The reciprocal scheme will help bring Europe’s best and brightest young talent to our world-class universities, strengthening cultural and economic ties and increasing UK GDP by up to 0.2%.

The scheme will be capped, time-limited and visa-based, with no access to benefits and no right to bring dependants.

Working together to secure our borders

Europe’s security is Britain’s security. Smuggling gangs work across borders, and the only way to beat them is to work with our neighbours.

Collaboration with Europe has already helped this government stop over 50,000 attempted small boat crossings, but more can be achieved through deeper cooperation.

The UK and EU will establish a new Structured Dialogue on migration, taking a whole-of-route approach. It will cover action against irregular migration and smuggling networks as well as the management of our borders.

The UK and EU today also agreed to work closely together under the Channel Action Plan. That means joining forces to stop people smuggling and human trafficking, breaking up the criminal networks behind them, stopping people from abusing legal routes to come here, and working more closely with countries along the routes migrants take.

Standing together against shared threats

In a more dangerous world, the UK and EU today committed to a new shared ambition across peace, security, and defence, recognising the exceptional breadth and depth of our partnership. Both sides will consult more regularly, connect their capabilities more effectively and coordinate rapidly in response to serious security challenges.

Support for Ukraine remains the top priority, building on the £260 million package of support – including 1,000 long-range drones – that the Prime Minister announced at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

The UK and EU will:

Crack down on Russia’s “shadow fleet” – the ships it uses to get around sanctions – by sharing intelligence and taking joint action and do more to protect vital infrastructure at sea.

Work together to defend against cyber attacks and other hostile activity aimed at destabilising our countries – including through joint exercises and by making those responsible pay a price – and keep tackling disinformation from hostile states.

Start new talks on protecting our democracies, including keeping elections free and fair, and look at new ways to work together on cyber security.

Additional information

Please find key documents relating to the outcome of the UK-EU Summit 2026 here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukeu-summit-2026-key-documents