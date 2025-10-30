Corrections regarding PPE procurement in the early pandemic

As outlined in a written ministerial statement made by Karin Smyth MP, Minister of State for Health (Secondary Care), the Department of Health and Social Care is publishing corrections regarding personal protective equipment ( PPE ) procurement in the early pandemic.

The PPE procurement in the early pandemic page was published alongside a statement to Parliament by the government at the time in November 2021 (with further updates in February 2022). The page and statement describe procurement of PPE during the early months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 3 further corrections to the previous publication are:

adding LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD to the list of High Priority Lane suppliers following the discovery of information identified during a review of documentation in preparation for module 5 (procurement) of the UK COVID-19 Inquiry (public hearings for module 5 were held in March 2025). Information on LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD was included in the Cabinet Office corporate witness statement to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry dated 5 July 2024

amending the referral details for P1F Ltd, another High Priority Lane supplier, to replace the previously named person with the FCO Donations Team

Donations Team correcting a spelling mistake to a supplier’s name under the New Buy heading - Inivos Ltd is now correctly listed (it was previously misspelled Invios)

Corrected lists of routes used to identify suppliers

The following lists indicate the corrected range of routes used to identify suppliers as outlined above.

High Priority Lane

The ‘source of referral’ is the individual or team that identified the organisation and the ‘actual referrer’ is the individual or team who directed the offer to the high priority route.

Supplier Source of referral Actual referrer Aiya Technology GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office DHSC PPE Buy Cell Aventis Solutions Ltd NHS E&I Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC Ayanda Capital Ltd NHS Shared Business Services Darren Blackburn, Cabinet Office Blueleaf Ltd Keith Lincoln NHS E&I GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office Brandology Ltd Dr Julian Lewis MP Office of Penny Mordaunt MP Cargo Services Far East Ltd Andrew Percy MP Matt Hancock MP CCS McLays Ltd Steve Brine MP DHSC Special Adviser Community Pharma Co Ltd Office of Esther McVey MP Office of Esther McVey MP Crisp Websites Ltd trading as Pestfix Office of Steve Oldfield, DHSC Nick Dawson, NHS E&I Euthenia Investments Ltd Office of Lord Agnew Office of Lord Agnew Excalibur Healthcare Matt Hancock MP Jonathan Marron, DHSC Eyespace Eyewear Grant Shapps MP Not available GBUK Ltd Preeya Bailie, NHS E&I Not available Global United Trading Dominic Cummings Steve Oldfield, DHSC Headwind Industrial (China) Ltd Ljupsco Mihailovszki, DIT Budapest Ljupsco Mihailovszki, DIT Budapest Hotel Logistics Ltd SCCL Not available Ideal Medical Solutions Ltd SCCL Not available Invisio Ltd SCCL PPE Buy Team JD.COM Matt Hancock MP Jonathan Marron, DHSC KPM Marine Ltd Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC Liaoning Zhongquiao Overseas Exchange Co Ltd Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD Joint Assistance and Co-ordination Team ( JACT ), FCO and DIT JACT , FCO and DIT Mazima Markets Ltd Lord Leigh Lord Feldman Mayfair Global Michael Urwick, Hinduja Foundation Direct approach MDS Healthcare Ltd Referred because the supplier managed a PPE donation made by a third party Not available Medicom Healthcare Holding David Reed, FCDO GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office Meller Design Ltd Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Office of the Government Chief Commercial Officer MGP Advisory Ltd GCF Commercial Policy Team GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office Monarch Acoustics Ltd Matt Hancock MP Matt Hancock MP New Asia Logistic Service PTE Ltd Dr Andrew Swift Office of the National Medical Director Nine United Ltd Matt Hancock MP Jonathan Marron, DHSC NKD International Ltd Dame Donna Kinnair, RCN Jonathan Marron, DHSC P14 Medical Ltd trading as Platform 14 Dr Ian Campbell, Innovate UK Richard James, Cabinet Office P1F Ltd FCO Donations Team FCO Donations Team Pakan Medical Christine Emmett, Former HS2 NED Janette Gibbs, Cabinet Office PPE Medpro Ltd Baroness Mone Office of Lord Agnew Regal Polythene Ltd trading as Regal Disposables Chris Hall, Cabinet Office Chris Hall, Cabinet Office Rehear Labs Ltd SCCL Not available Sanaclis SCCL Andy Wood, Cabinet Office SG Recruitment UK Ltd Lord Chadlington Lord Feldman Skinnydip Ltd Lord Leigh Lord Feldman Summit Medical Ltd SCCL Direct approach Technicare Ltd trading as Blyth Group Ltd Office of Gavin Williamson MP Cabinet Office Correspondence Team The Paper Drinking Straw Ltd Stuart Marks Chris Hall, Cabinet Office Tower Supplies Pia Larsen, NHS Richard James, Cabinet Office Uniserve Ltd Lord Agnew Jonathan Arrowsmith, Cabinet Office Unispace GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office Universal Solutions Trading Ltd HMT Special Advisor DHSC Special Advisor Urathon Europe Ltd Jane Harrison, SCCL DHSC PPE Buying Cell Visage Ltd COVID-19 Single Point of Contact mailbox, DHSC COVID-19 Single Point of Contact mailbox, DHSC Worldlink Resource Lord Agnew Office of Lord Agnew Wuhan Xiaoyaoyao Pharmaceutical Office of Lord Deighton Office of Lord Deighton

UK Make

Alpha Solway (Globus) Ltd

Berry Global Plastics Inc

Blue Tree Group

Burberry

Don & Low Ltd

Drager: UK

DTR Medical Ltd

Duraweld Ltd

Elite Plastics Ltd

Eumar Technology Ltd

Honeywell: UK

I Love Cosmetics (Expac) Ltd

Kingsbury Press

Lenzing Hygeine UK Joint Venture Ltd

Lincoln Polythene Ltd

LJA Miers and Co Ltd

McDonald and Taylor Healthcare Ltd

Medicom HealthPro Ltd

MediCare UK

Numatic International Ltd

PFF Packaging Group Ltd

Photocentric Ltd

Potter and Moore Innovations Ltd

Private White VC

Ramfoam Ltd

Redwood TTM

SIVA Group

Staeger Clear Packaging

Survitec Group

The Royal Mint

China Buy

Beijing Union Glory Investment Co. Ltd

Beijing Yuanlong Yato

China Meheco Co Ltd

China National Instruments Import & Export Group Corporation

China National Pharmaceutical Foreign Trade Corporation

China Sinopharm International Corporation

Jason Offshore Equipment

Qingzhou Yaowang Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Sunwin Industry Group Co. Ltd

Shenzhen DJ Medical Equipment Co. Ltd

Sino Greatwall Healthcare Co. Ltd

Weifang Yuanhua Plastic Products Co. Ltd

Winner Medical Co. Ltd

Xinxing Pipes International Development Co. Ltd

Yancheng New Cloud Medical Equipment Co. Ltd

Zheng Ben Yuan Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Ltd

Zhongcheng Huadao Group Co Ltd

New Buy

These are companies who did not sit on existing frameworks to supply PPE and the Department of Health and Social Care contracted with them in order to ensure the necessary supply of PPE . UK Make, China Buy and the High Priority Lane are all subsets of, and are included in, this.