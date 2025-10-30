Corrections regarding PPE procurement in the early pandemic
Further changes to information published in November 2021 about the government's procurement of PPE during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As outlined in a written ministerial statement made by Karin Smyth MP, Minister of State for Health (Secondary Care), the Department of Health and Social Care is publishing corrections regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement in the early pandemic.
The PPE procurement in the early pandemic page was published alongside a statement to Parliament by the government at the time in November 2021 (with further updates in February 2022). The page and statement describe procurement of PPE during the early months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 3 further corrections to the previous publication are:
- adding LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD to the list of High Priority Lane suppliers following the discovery of information identified during a review of documentation in preparation for module 5 (procurement) of the UK COVID-19 Inquiry (public hearings for module 5 were held in March 2025). Information on LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD was included in the Cabinet Office corporate witness statement to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry dated 5 July 2024
- amending the referral details for P1F Ltd, another High Priority Lane supplier, to replace the previously named person with the FCO Donations Team
- correcting a spelling mistake to a supplier’s name under the New Buy heading - Inivos Ltd is now correctly listed (it was previously misspelled Invios)
Corrected lists of routes used to identify suppliers
The following lists indicate the corrected range of routes used to identify suppliers as outlined above.
High Priority Lane
The ‘source of referral’ is the individual or team that identified the organisation and the ‘actual referrer’ is the individual or team who directed the offer to the high priority route.
|Supplier
|Source of referral
|Actual referrer
|Aiya Technology
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|DHSC PPE Buy Cell
|Aventis Solutions Ltd
|NHS E&I
|Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC
|Ayanda Capital Ltd
|NHS Shared Business Services
|Darren Blackburn, Cabinet Office
|Blueleaf Ltd
|Keith Lincoln NHS E&I
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|Brandology Ltd
|Dr Julian Lewis MP
|Office of Penny Mordaunt MP
|Cargo Services Far East Ltd
|Andrew Percy MP
|Matt Hancock MP
|CCS McLays Ltd
|Steve Brine MP
|DHSC Special Adviser
|Community Pharma Co Ltd
|Office of Esther McVey MP
|Office of Esther McVey MP
|Crisp Websites Ltd trading as Pestfix
|Office of Steve Oldfield, DHSC
|Nick Dawson, NHS E&I
|Euthenia Investments Ltd
|Office of Lord Agnew
|Office of Lord Agnew
|Excalibur Healthcare
|Matt Hancock MP
|Jonathan Marron, DHSC
|Eyespace Eyewear
|Grant Shapps MP
|Not available
|GBUK Ltd
|Preeya Bailie, NHS E&I
|Not available
|Global United Trading
|Dominic Cummings
|Steve Oldfield, DHSC
|Headwind Industrial (China) Ltd
|Ljupsco Mihailovszki, DIT Budapest
|Ljupsco Mihailovszki, DIT Budapest
|Hotel Logistics Ltd
|SCCL
|Not available
|Ideal Medical Solutions Ltd
|SCCL
|Not available
|Invisio Ltd
|SCCL
|PPE Buy Team
|JD.COM
|Matt Hancock MP
|Jonathan Marron, DHSC
|KPM Marine Ltd
|Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC
|Office of Dr Emily Lawson, DHSC
|Liaoning Zhongquiao Overseas Exchange Co Ltd
|Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
|Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
|LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD
|Joint Assistance and Co-ordination Team (JACT), FCO and DIT
|JACT, FCO and DIT
|Mazima Markets Ltd
|Lord Leigh
|Lord Feldman
|Mayfair Global
|Michael Urwick, Hinduja Foundation
|Direct approach
|MDS Healthcare Ltd
|Referred because the supplier managed a PPE donation made by a third party
|Not available
|Medicom Healthcare Holding
|David Reed, FCDO
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|Meller Design Ltd
|Office of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
|Office of the Government Chief Commercial Officer
|MGP Advisory Ltd
|GCF Commercial Policy Team
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|Monarch Acoustics Ltd
|Matt Hancock MP
|Matt Hancock MP
|New Asia Logistic Service PTE Ltd
|Dr Andrew Swift
|Office of the National Medical Director
|Nine United Ltd
|Matt Hancock MP
|Jonathan Marron, DHSC
|NKD International Ltd
|Dame Donna Kinnair, RCN
|Jonathan Marron, DHSC
|P14 Medical Ltd trading as Platform 14
|Dr Ian Campbell, Innovate UK
|Richard James, Cabinet Office
|P1F Ltd
|FCO Donations Team
|FCO Donations Team
|Pakan Medical
|Christine Emmett, Former HS2 NED
|Janette Gibbs, Cabinet Office
|PPE Medpro Ltd
|Baroness Mone
|Office of Lord Agnew
|Regal Polythene Ltd trading as Regal Disposables
|Chris Hall, Cabinet Office
|Chris Hall, Cabinet Office
|Rehear Labs Ltd
|SCCL
|Not available
|Sanaclis
|SCCL
|Andy Wood, Cabinet Office
|SG Recruitment UK Ltd
|Lord Chadlington
|Lord Feldman
|Skinnydip Ltd
|Lord Leigh
|Lord Feldman
|Summit Medical Ltd
|SCCL
|Direct approach
|Technicare Ltd trading as Blyth Group Ltd
|Office of Gavin Williamson MP
|Cabinet Office Correspondence Team
|The Paper Drinking Straw Ltd
|Stuart Marks
|Chris Hall, Cabinet Office
|Tower Supplies
|Pia Larsen, NHS
|Richard James, Cabinet Office
|Uniserve Ltd
|Lord Agnew
|Jonathan Arrowsmith, Cabinet Office
|Unispace
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|GCF COVID-19 Enquiries mailbox, Cabinet Office
|Universal Solutions Trading Ltd
|HMT Special Advisor
|DHSC Special Advisor
|Urathon Europe Ltd
|Jane Harrison, SCCL
|DHSC PPE Buying Cell
|Visage Ltd
|COVID-19 Single Point of Contact mailbox, DHSC
|COVID-19 Single Point of Contact mailbox, DHSC
|Worldlink Resource
|Lord Agnew
|Office of Lord Agnew
|Wuhan Xiaoyaoyao Pharmaceutical
|Office of Lord Deighton
|Office of Lord Deighton
UK Make
- Alpha Solway (Globus) Ltd
- Berry Global Plastics Inc
- Blue Tree Group
- Burberry
- Don & Low Ltd
- Drager: UK
- DTR Medical Ltd
- Duraweld Ltd
- Elite Plastics Ltd
- Eumar Technology Ltd
- Honeywell: UK
- I Love Cosmetics (Expac) Ltd
- Kingsbury Press
- Lenzing Hygeine UK Joint Venture Ltd
- Lincoln Polythene Ltd
- LJA Miers and Co Ltd
- McDonald and Taylor Healthcare Ltd
- Medicom HealthPro Ltd
- MediCare UK
- Numatic International Ltd
- PFF Packaging Group Ltd
- Photocentric Ltd
- Potter and Moore Innovations Ltd
- Private White VC
- Ramfoam Ltd
- Redwood TTM
- SIVA Group
- Staeger Clear Packaging
- Survitec Group
- The Royal Mint
China Buy
- Beijing Union Glory Investment Co. Ltd
- Beijing Yuanlong Yato
- China Meheco Co Ltd
- China National Instruments Import & Export Group Corporation
- China National Pharmaceutical Foreign Trade Corporation
- China Sinopharm International Corporation
- Jason Offshore Equipment
- Qingzhou Yaowang Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Sunwin Industry Group Co. Ltd
- Shenzhen DJ Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
- Sino Greatwall Healthcare Co. Ltd
- Weifang Yuanhua Plastic Products Co. Ltd
- Winner Medical Co. Ltd
- Xinxing Pipes International Development Co. Ltd
- Yancheng New Cloud Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
- Zheng Ben Yuan Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Ltd
- Zhongcheng Huadao Group Co Ltd
New Buy
These are companies who did not sit on existing frameworks to supply PPE and the Department of Health and Social Care contracted with them in order to ensure the necessary supply of PPE. UK Make, China Buy and the High Priority Lane are all subsets of, and are included in, this.
- Able Services Supplies Ltd
- AEFO Technical Services Ltd
- Aiya Technology Hk Limited
- Arco
- Ascot Signs Ltd
- Ashfield Health
- Asia Pacific Distributors PTY
- Aventis Solutions Ltd
- Ayanda Capital Limited
- Beijing Union Glory Investment Co., Ltd
- Beijing Yuanlong Yato
- BELLAGIO GLOBAL
- Biosana Health
- BIOSPECTRUM LTD
- Blueleaf Care
- Bluetree Design & Print Ltd
- Blyth Group
- BOLLE BRANDS UK
- Brandology
- British Packaging
- BRYSON PRODUCTS LTD
- Bunzl
- Burberry
- Cambodian Textiles Worldwide Phnom Penh Works Co., Ltd
- Cannagrow biosciences ltd
- CARDIATIS / Worldlink Resources
- Cargo Services Far East
- CCS McClays
- Central National Gottesman
- CH AND L LTD
- Chart One Automotive Ltd
- Chemical Intelligence
- CHINA MEHECO CO.,LTD
- China National Instruments Import & Export Group Corporation
- China National Pharmaceutical Foreign Trade Corporation
- China Sinopharm International Corporation
- CLANDEBOYE AGENCIES LTD
- Clearmask
- Community Pharma Company Ltd
- Cooneen (MOD)
- Crown Salvage Limited
- Deflecto-Europe (Yearntree)
- Direct Corporate Clothing PLC
- Doja Limited
- Don and Low LTD
- Double Dragon International Ltd
- Draeger Safety UK Ltd
- DTC Consulting Ltd
- DTR Medical
- Dunlop BTL LTD
- Duraweld
- Dylan Imports Ltd
- Elite Creations
- ELITE Plastics
- EUMAR TECHNOLOGY LTD
- EURO PACKAGING UK LTD
- Euthenia Investments Ltd
- Excalibur Healthcare Services
- Eyespace Eyewear Limited
- Fannin
- Fillcare Fareva
- FirstAid4sport
- Fluid Branding Ltd
- Fonebox Assets Ltd
- Forever Young International Ltd
- Forward Industrial Products Ltd
- Fourds Ltd Trading As Bloc Blinds
- GBUK LTD
- GEMINI SURGICAL UK LTD
- GL Oil and Gas Services
- Global Manufacturing Asia Limited
- Global Unite Trading & Sourcing
- GLSI
- Guangdong Kingfa Science & Technology
- Headwind China Ltd
- HLP KLEARFOLD
- Honeywell
- Hotel Logistics Ltd
- Ideal Medical Solutions
- Imperial Polythene
- Initia Ventures Ltd
- Inivos Ltd
- Invisio Pharmaceuticals
- Jason Offshore Equipment
- Jingdong e-commerce
- Kau Media Group
- KINGSBURY PRESS
- KPM Marine
- L J A MIERS AND COMPANY LTD
- Leagues Commercial Co Ltd
- LIAONING ZHONGQIAO OVERSEAS EXCHANGE CO., LTD.
- Linc Medical Systems Ltd
- Lincoln Polythene Ltd
- Love Cosmetics Ltd
- LUXE LIFESTYLE LTD
- Macdonald & Taylor Healthcare
- Maxima Markets Limited
- Mayfair Global (UK) Ltd
- MDS Healthcare
- MEDCO SOLUTIONS LTD
- Medicine Box Ltd
- Medicom
- MELLER DESIGNS LTD
- MGP ADVISORY LTD
- MI HUB TA ALEXANDRA
- MIHUB T/A ALEXANDRA
- MIP UK LIMITED
- Monarch Acoustics Limited
- MYSHIPPER LTD
- Network Medical Products
- New Asia Logistic Services Pte Ltd
- Nine United
- NKD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- Numatic International Limited
- Ocean Footprint
- Omni-ID Ltd
- Opalion
- P14 MEDICAL LTD
- P1F Limited
- Pakan Medical
- Pestfix
- PFF PACKAGING GROUP LTD
- Pharmaceuticals Direct Ltd
- Photocentric
- Planet Aid
- POLYSTAR PLASTICS LTD
- Potter & Moore Innovations
- PPE Medpro Limited
- Prime Group
- PRIVATE WHITE VC LTD
- Protechnique / Huons Medicare
- Protecting Heroes Community Interest Co (Si Freedman)
- Purple surgical
- Qingzhou Yaowang Pharmaceutical
- RAMFOAM
- Rawbridge Ltd
- RBW Consultancy Ltd / Weihai Dishang Medical Technology CO Ltd
- Red E Med
- REDWOOD TTM LTD
- Regal Polythene
- Rehear Lab
- Robert Housely Limited
- Saiger Llc
- Sanaclis
- Schaefer-Global
- SEAGO YACHTING LTD
- SG Recruitment
- SGH Global
- Shanghai Sunwin Industry Group Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen DJ Medical Equipment Co., Ltd
- Sino Greatwall Healthcare Co., Ltd
- SIVA Group
- Skinny Dip
- SMC Premier Cleaning Ltd
- Southgate
- Sovereign
- Springfield Supplies
- STAEGER CLEAR PACKAGING LTD
- Summit Medical Ltd
- Super 7 Wholesale
- SURVITEC GROUP LTD TA RFD BEAUFORT
- Sustainable Criminal Justice Solutions Community Interest Company
- Swish Dental Limited T/A Biosana Health
- TAEG Energy
- Tara Mobile Uk & Huav Technologies Co Ltd, China TIK Films China
- Technicare Ltd, trading as Blyth Group Ltd
- The Paper Drinking Straw Co Ltd.
- THE ROYAL MINT LTD
- Thermoplastics Ltd
- Toffeln
- Top Gear Consumables
- Tower Supplies
- Trade Markets Direct
- TRANSCONTINENTAL MARKETING LTD
- UK GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LTD TA INDO UK INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH
- UK-China Trading
- Uniserve
- Unispace Global Ltd
- Universal Solutions Trading Limited
- URATHON EUROPE LTD
- Vanguard Air Services Ltd
- Veritas medical solutions
- Visage Group
- Vital Innovations
- Vitalcare UK
- Weifang Yuanhua Plastic Products Co., Ltd
- Weihai Textile Group Import Export Co Ltd (Dishang)
- Winner Medical Co., Ltd.
- Worldlink Resources Limited
- Wuhan Xiaoyaoyao Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd
- Xinxing Pipes International Development Co., Ltd
- Yancheng New Cloud Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
- YEARNTREE LTD TA DEFLECTO
- Zenith Guild Enterprise Ltd
- Zheng Ben Yuan Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Ltd.
- Zhongcheng Huadao Group Co Ltd
- Zhonghong Pulin Medical Products Co., Ltd.