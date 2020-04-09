Coronavirus: Government launches campaign urging people to stay at home this Easter

Stay at home this Easter to protect the NHS and save lives is the latest message to the public from the government in a new campaign to fight coronavirus.

The campaign has been developed to meet the additional pressures of the long Easter weekend where many people typically spend time with family or friends. New organic and paid-for content will be rolled out across social media, print and outside the home.

The new campaign reinforces the importance of staying at home over Easter, and only leaving your house to buy essentials, to do one form of exercise a day, to travel into work, but only where you cannot work from home, and for any medical or social care need. If you need to leave your home for these reasons, you should be minimising time spent outside of the house and ensuring you are two metres away from anyone outside of your household. You should not be visiting friends or family during the long weekend.

Government spokesperson said: