Coronavirus (COVID-19) listed as a notifiable disease

At 6.15pm on 5 March 2020, a statutory instrument was made into law that adds COVID-19 to the list of notifiable diseases and SARS-COV-2 to the list of notifiable causative agents.

This change was made by adding them to the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010.

This change in law requires GPs to report all cases of COVID-19 to Public Health England.

