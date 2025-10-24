Concizumab approved to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in people aged 12 years and older with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the medicine concizumab (brand name: Alhemo) to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes (prophylaxis) in people aged 12 years and older with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

Haemophilia is a rare, inherited condition that affects the way blood clots. People with haemophilia A or B are at higher risk of bleeding because they lack proteins that help the blood clot (clotting factor VIII for haemophilia A and clotting factor IX for haemophilia B).

The active substance, concizumab, which acts independently of factor VIII and factor IX, works by blocking a natural protein that prevents blood from clotting (known as tissue factor pathway inhibitor). By inhibiting this protein, concizumab increases Factor Xa activity, a component in the blood clotting (coagulation) process, allowing the blood to clot more effectively and prevent bleeding in people with haemophilia.

Concizumab is injected subcutaneously (under the skin) daily.

A full list of side effects can be found in the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) or the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), available on the MHRA website within 7 days of approval.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of concizumab under close review.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

