Company behind Charnwood Lodge hotel wound-up in court

The company behind the hotel, Charnwood Lodge (Loughborough) Ltd, was wound up on 22 May 2019 by Judge Barber at the High Court in Manchester following a creditor petition.

The Official Receiver, Steven Baxter, has been appointed as liquidator and is calling for all guests with upcoming bookings to contact the Official Receiver’s office in Nottingham.

At the hearing to consider the petitions to wind-up the company, the court heard that the company, incorporated in January 2014, had operated as the Charnwood Lodge hotel and guest house on the Leicester Road in Loughborough.

By January 2019, however, the company could not pay its debts and its creditors petitioned the courts to wind-up the company.

Steven Baxter, Official Receiver at the Insolvency Service, said:

It is urgent that members of the public with reservations at Charnwood Lodge contact my office to receive information regarding their booking. If you know of anyone with plans to stay here, please reach out to them.

Customers with bookings should provide their full name, full contact details and date of booking to: Official Receiver, Level One, Apex Court, Nottingham NG2 4LA; Telephone: 0115 8525009; or Email: Nazia.Aslam1@insolvency.gov.uk. You will then be contacted by the Official Receiver’s office.

Charnwood Lodge (Loughborough) Limited (Company number: 08845469).

The Winding-Up Order was handed down by Judge Barber in the High Court at Manchester on 22 May 2019.

