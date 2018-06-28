News story
Companies House committed to Disability Confident scheme
Companies House has been accredited as a Disability Confident Committed employer.
As a Disability Confident Committed employer we’ve committed to:
- ensure our recruitment process is inclusive and accessible
- communicating and promoting vacancies
- offering an interview to disabled people
- anticipating and providing reasonable adjustments as required
- supporting any existing employee who acquires a disability or long term health condition, enabling them to stay in work
- at least one activity that will make a difference for disabled people
Find out more about Disability Confident and Companies House equality and diversity policy.
Published 28 June 2018