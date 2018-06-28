News story

Companies House committed to Disability Confident scheme

Companies House has been accredited as a Disability Confident Committed employer.

Published 28 June 2018
From:
Companies House
As a Disability Confident Committed employer we’ve committed to:

  • ensure our recruitment process is inclusive and accessible
  • communicating and promoting vacancies
  • offering an interview to disabled people
  • anticipating and providing reasonable adjustments as required
  • supporting any existing employee who acquires a disability or long term health condition, enabling them to stay in work
  • at least one activity that will make a difference for disabled people

Companies House Disability Confident Committed certificate.

PDF, 892KB, 1 page

Find out more about Disability Confident and Companies House equality and diversity policy.

