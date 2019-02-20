News story

Community Interest Companies: The New Online Incorporation Process Webinar – 06 March 2019 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Sign up to our “CICs New Online Incorporation Process” webinar

Published 20 February 2019
From:
Office of the Regulator of Community Interest Companies
New online incorporations

Sign up to our “CICs New Online Incorporation Process” webinar taking place on 6 March 12pm – 1pm here

This is your chance to get an overview of the new online process which is due for roll out in the next few weeks.

For those of you who are familiar with the ordinary company online registration you will recognise much of the procedure, however this webinar will aim to cover the added requirements when submitting an online application for a Community Interest Company (CIC).

Published 20 February 2019