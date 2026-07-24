Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow with UK Government backing

Around 3,000 athletes will take part in the 10-day competition.

UK Government is underwriting the Games’ safety and security costs.

Armed Forces personnel to raise the Commonwealth flag at the Opening Ceremony.

The summer of sport is coming to Scotland as the 2026 Commonwealth Games arrive in Glasgow.

Around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories will be in Scotland’s largest city as the 2026 Commonwealth Games get underway today [Thursday, 23 July]. Recognised as one of the world’s greatest sporting celebrations, Glasgow will once again take centre stage as the Games returns to the city, 12 years after the acclaimed hosting of the 2014 competition.

The UK Government is proud to have played a central role in bringing the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Glasgow and securing the future of the competition.

In 2023, Victoria, Australia withdrew as hosts, meaning there was a risk that the Games might not go ahead. Glasgow stepped forward with a proposal for a streamlined, sustainable Games making use of the city’s existing world-class venues, building directly on the legacy of the Glasgow 2014 Games. The UK Government gave its backing providing operational support and committing funding to Games safety and security costs.

Now, following Scotland’s return to the world football stage at the 2026 World Cup, the global sporting spotlight turns to Glasgow. The event also cements Scotland as one of the top places to host world sporting events, building on the legacy of Glasgow’s celebrated 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as having hosted the World Cycling Championships in 2023, the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024 and the Tour de France beginning in Edinburgh next year.

The Prime Minister, the Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock will attend this evening’s [Thursday 23 July] opening ceremony on behalf of the UK Government.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said:

Glasgow is set for a fantastic Commonwealth Games, demonstrating yet again why it is one of the world’s great sporting cities. I am incredibly pleased that the UK Government was instrumental in helping to bring the Games back to Glasgow, including by underwriting the security costs. I would like to thank the organisers, plus the thousands of volunteers, venue staff and local communities who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the Games to life. It is fantastic seeing athletes from across the Commonwealth come together in this incredible city and I wish all the competitors the best of luck. It promises to be a spectacular ten days of sport.

Competitors and visitors will travel from across the Commonwealth for ten days of competition across a 10-sport programme, including six fully-integrated Para Sports. As well as household names, such as men’s mile World Record holder Josh Kerr, two-times Heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Scottish swimming star Katie Shannhan coming to Glasgow, members of the Armed Forces will also be among those competing.

Four military athletes will compete alongside their Commonwealth counterparts in boxing, weightlifting, swimming and athletics, representing the very best of British and Commonwealth sporting talent in uniform.

A ceremonial team of 70 armed forces personnel drawn from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will also participate in the opening and closing ceremonies, welcoming the athletes to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Armed Forces personnel will also raise the Commonwealth flag at the opening ceremony and the national flags of the gold, silver and bronze medallists at every medal ceremony as the winning nation’s national anthem plays.

Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey said:

It wouldn’t be a national sporting event without our armed forces delivering ceremonial duties and competing for spots on the podium. Sailors, soldiers and aviators have been competing at the highest levels of international sport for several years and are backed by the military to do so. The chance to fulfil your sporting potential is just one of the many unique opportunities that come with military service, from experiencing travel and adventurous training, to gaining modern qualifications that remain in demand post-service. Wishing good luck to all our personnel taking part.

Minister for Sport Stephanie Peacock said:

Glasgow is ready to welcome athletes and fans from all over the Commonwealth, just as it did in 2014. I am immensely proud of the role the UK Government played in backing Glasgow’s bid and helping make the 2026 Games a reality. We are huge supporters of the Games and we know the value and benefits they can have for the local area.

The Games run until 2 August and are hosted across four venues within an eight-mile corridor in the city - Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the Glasgow International Arena and the Scottish Event Campus - making them accessible and appealing to spectators throughout the competition.

Notes to editors