Committed to enhancing our services – new video released

Continuing with our commitment to enhancing our services based on customer feedback, this new video provides an overview of the key services Veterans UK provides for Serving Personnel, Service Leavers, Veterans and their families.

We provide the Armed Forces Pensions and Compensations Schemes, and welfare support for Services Leavers and Veterans. The next set of videos in development and to be released here will focus on how Veterans UK are here to support every stage of military life: In Service, Service Leavers and Veteran.

Customer Journey Maps

Our end users told us that they wanted and needed more information about how the compensation schemes and appeals processes worked. In response to this, we released a set of Customer Journey Maps – visit Learning from our experiences together to find out more.

As a continuation of this we have produced a second comprehensive suite of diagrams, this time for the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS). These Customer Journey Maps illustrate the flow of various processes within the Scheme.

Further information and help

If you want to find out more about Veterans UK, you can visit our help page:

DBS Veterans UK – supporting our Armed Forces through service, transition and beyond.

We are also modernising our services and looking forward to providing more digitally enabled ways for individuals and their representatives to make a claim, monitor its progress, and stay in touch with us.