Come and see us on stand B038 at Southampton Boat Show

Ask us about the consultation about the Intended Pleasure Vessels Code and RYA SafeTrx, the Coastguard’s new official voluntary reporting scheme

IPV Code and Pleasure Vessel Exemptions

We’d like you to ‘have your say’ on the Maritime & Coastguard Agency’s new Code of Practice for Intended Pleasure Vessels (IPV Code) and its supporting Guidance Notices as well as some new Exemptions. The public consultation runs until 26 September 2018 and our IPV team will be on our stand throughout the show to advise and take your feedback. Part 2 of the IPV Code, which is part of the consultation, is applicable to race support boats used outside of the Pleasure Vessel definition at sea on a temporary basis where they are supporting any type of racing. We’d like to highlight that the racing activity may be of any type, not just powerboat and yacht racing. This could be triathlons, kayak racing, jetski racing, etc.

The IPV Code and its supporting Guidance Notices – which will be introduced on 1 January 2019 - addresses temporary commercial use either for business purposes or as a race support boat. We’d like the boating community to read through the proposals on how we plan to make the water a safer place for everyone while giving the opportunity to legitimately operate commercially on a temporary basis for certain activities.

We’re also replacing Marine Guidance Notice 538 on Pleasure Vessels which introduces Exemptions that mark a significant positive step for the Pleasure Vessel manufacturing sector in the UK, and phases out the use of ORC liferafts.

RYA SafeTrx The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) have joined forces to provide RYA SafeTrx as HM Coastguard’s new official voluntary safety identification scheme. The world-leading RYA SafeTrx app is designed to improve safety at sea and potentially cut vital minutes off the time taken to pinpoint a casualty’s location. It monitors your boat journeys and alerts designated emergency contacts should you fail to arrive on time. Using iPhone and Android smartphone technology, this free tracking and alerting system is easily accessible and ideal for everyone who enjoys being on the water – from kitesurfers and kayakers to dinghy sailors and powerboat users. Come and discuss it with us at the Boat Show.