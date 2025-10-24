Coalition of the Willing set to meet as leaders focus on crippling Russia's ability to wage war to bolster security

Global leaders set to convene this afternoon both in person in London, and virtually, to discuss how they can pile pressure on Putin

Prime Minister will urge leaders to act to take Russian oil and gas off the global market, finish the job on Russian sovereign assets to unlock billions of pounds to fund Ukraine’s defences, and step up the gifting of long-range capabilities

Meeting comes as the Prime Minister announces acceleration of missile delivery programme to deliver 140 lightweight-multirole missiles to Ukraine this winter, supporting UK jobs

European leaders are set to arrive in London today for a critical meeting of the Coalition of Willing as Ukraine’s allies ramp up pressure on Russia heading into winter.

Leaders will convene this afternoon, both in person and virtually, to discuss how they can pile pressure on Putin as he continues to kill innocent civilians with indiscriminate attacks across Ukraine, including hitting a nursery filled with toddlers and children this week.

The London hosted meeting comes after Putin proved yet again that he is not serious about ending his illegal war, failing to engage with President Trump’s most recent proposals for meaningful peace talks.

Leaders are expected to use the meeting to focus the world’s attention on how they can further strengthen Ukraine’s hand and cripple Russia’s ability to continue to wage war.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“The only person involved in this conflict who does not want to stop the war is President Putin, and his depraved strikes on young children in a nursery this week make that crystal clear.

“Time and again we offer Putin the chance to end his needless invasion, to stop the killing and recall his troops, but he repeatedly rejects those proposals and any chance of peace.

“From the battlefield to the global markets, as Putin continues to commit atrocities in Ukraine we must ratchet up the pressure on Russia and build on President Trump’s decisive action.

“After all, Ukraine’s security matters to us all, and what happens on the frontline of Donetsk today is shaping our collective future for years to come.”

In the past fortnight, the international community has stepped up its decisive action to force President Putin back to the negotiating table and secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

That has included the US’ decisive action this week to place a chokehold round Putin’s finance flows and sanction two of the largest Russian oil companies, following the UK action taken last week.

The European Union has also adopted its 19th sanctions package against Russia, further targeting the Russian oil trade and cracking down on financial loopholes, and Ukraine’s allies have accelerated work to use the full value of immobilised Russian Sovereign Assets to support Ukraine – a move that would be unprecedented and finance Ukraine’s war efforts for years to come.

The government has been clear that the UK’s national security – the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change – starts in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as well as the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, are all expected to attend the meeting in person at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office today. They will be greeted by children from St Mary’s Ukrainian School, which has welcomed hundreds of displaced Ukrainian children since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

A further 20 leaders are expected to dial into the call.

During the call, the Prime Minister is expected to call on leaders to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter. He will urge leaders to act to take Russian oil and gas off the global market, finish the job on Russian sovereign assets to unlock billions of pounds to fund Ukraine’s defences, and step up the gifting of long-range capabilities to ensure Ukraine can build on its success of this week.

Leaders will also discuss how more can be done to protect energy infrastructure, as Russia continues to systematically destroy critical national infrastructure, plunging millions of innocent Ukrainians into the cold and dark.

The Prime Minister will announce that a UK missile building programme has been accelerated to deliver more than 100 extra air defence missiles ahead of schedule to bolster Ukraine’s defences through the depths of winter.

The package forms part of the £1.6bn deal between UK industry and Ukraine in March to provide more than 5,000 lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) to support Ukraine’s defence, creating 200 jobs and supporting 700 existing jobs at Thales in Belfast.

The contract tripled the LMM production capacity and as work has progressed quicker than expected the delivery of an extra 140 LMMs will be accelerated to provide to Ukraine in the winter months.