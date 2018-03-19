Coal Authority Public Board Meeting – 23 March 2018

Our next public board meeting will take place at the Coal Authority offices at 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 4RG, starting at 09.45 on Friday 23 March 2018.

The board continues to conduct its business in public, as part of its ongoing commitment to giving stakeholders greater access to information on the activities undertaken by the Coal Authority.

View the board meeting agenda for 23 March 2018

Exceptional items of a commercially confidential nature will continue to be dealt with by the board in closed session.