Civil/crime news: privacy notices updated on application forms

We have updated our application forms to include revised privacy notices following the rollout of new data protection legislation on 25 May 2018.

Which application forms are affected?

All our civil and crime application forms. Also, crime eForms.

Why do we have privacy notices?

Privacy notices set out certain standards which your clients can expect from the Legal Aid Agency regarding personal data.

Among the areas covered are:

our requests for personal data and the way it is managed

how to obtain a copy of the personal data we hold

what to do if your client thinks standards are not being met

Will old forms still be accepted?

Previous versions of these forms will continue to be accepted in the coming weeks so that providers have time to adjust. But we would prefer you to use the new versions.

Your clients need to be aware of the updated privacy notices. This is especially important if you are submitting the older version of the form.

It means directing your clients to the new privacy notices when you are collecting personal information.

These privacy notices are on the new forms and you can use the links at the end of this article to help you.

CCMS privacy notices

We are working on integrating privacy notices into the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS).

Until this happens CCMS users need to refer to the privacy notice available for download on the supporting guidance page for civil legal aid application forms. This was explained in our news article on 23 May 2018.

Why is this necessary?

These changes are part of a comprehensive review of our processes and systems in response to the new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

What is GDPR?

GDPR legislation came into force on 25 May 2018 and is the biggest change to data protection rules for 20 years. The aim is to harmonise data privacy laws across the European Union.

Keeping you informed

Future updates on GDPR and privacy notices will be published on the legal aid news pages on GOV.UK.

These will include letting you know when the new CCMS privacy notice has been integrated into the system.

Further information

Updated forms:

Civil legal aid application forms

Controlled work application forms

Criminal legal aid application forms

CCMS privacy notice:

Civil legal aid application forms: supporting guidance – to download ‘civil legal aid applications privacy notice’

CCMS news story:

Civil news: use revised privacy notice for CCMS applications – GOV.UK article 23 May 2018