Civil news: use revised privacy notice for CCMS applications

We’re advising providers to take note of the relevant revised privacy notice when making new applications in the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS).

What are privacy notices?

These set out the standards your clients can expect from the Legal Aid Agency in a number of areas concerning personal data.

This includes:

our requests for personal data and the way it is managed

how to obtain a copy of the personal data we hold

what to do if your client thinks standards are not being met

What does this mean in CCMS?

The revised privacy notice will not be integrated into CCMS until June.

Until this happens you should refer to the privacy notice available for download on the supporting guidance page for civil legal aid application forms.

Why is this happening now?

A number of privacy notices are being amended as part of a comprehensive review which is taking place of our processes and systems.

New notices will be implemented on our application forms and eForms, with CCMS following during June.

This is in response to the new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

What is the purpose of GDPR?

GDPR legislation aims to harmonise data privacy laws across the European Union. It comes into force on 25 May 2018.

This is the biggest change to data protection rules for 20 years.

Keep an eye on the legal aid news pages on GOV.UK for future updates and confirmation of when the new CCMS privacy notice has been integrated into the system.

Further information

Civil legal aid application forms: supporting guidance – to download ‘Privacy notice – CCMS civil legal aid applications’

Data protection changes and your contracts – news story on 25 April 2018