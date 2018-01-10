Civil/crime news: more dates for HMCTS roadshows

Providers can attend more HMCTS Roadshow Reform events with dates being announced in Birmingham, Winchester and Leeds.

The £1 billion reform programme will affect courts and tribunals, and is due to be completed in 2022. Where will the events be held?

The roadshow event series began last year and will continue into 2018. Dates will always be announced on the HMCTS website and twitter account.

The latest venues to be announced are:

9 January 5:30pm-7pm – IET Centre, Birmingham

5 February, time TBC – Winchester Combined Court

9 February, 5:00pm-6:30pm – Leeds Magistrates’ Court

How will the events work?

There will be a general introduction to the reform programme and a round-table discussion. Issues will include:

scheduling and listing

virtual hearings

flexible operating hours

How do I register?

Register your interest on the HMCTS website link.

